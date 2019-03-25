Historical presentation on the making of the first atomic bombs

On Wednesday, April 3, The Clarkson Historical Society will present a narrated slide show by World War II veteran Wallace Rust. The topic will be “Manhattan Project – Making the first atomic bombs,” illustrated with photos, maps and drawings. He will cover the activity at Oak Ridge, Los Alamos and Hanford and the people – Fermi, Oppenheimer, Einstein, General Groves and the Calutron Girls. He will demonstrate radioactivity in several uranium samples and will introduce a person who worked on the bomb at Oak Ridge.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road. It is free and open to the public.

