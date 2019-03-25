Home   >   News   >   Historical presentation on the making of the first atomic bombs

Historical presentation on the making of the first atomic bombs

By on March 25, 2019

On Wednesday, April 3, The Clarkson Historical Society will present a narrated slide show by World War II veteran Wallace Rust. The topic will be “Manhattan Project – Making the first atomic bombs,” illustrated with photos, maps and drawings. He will cover the activity at Oak Ridge, Los Alamos and Hanford and the people – Fermi, Oppenheimer, Einstein, General Groves and the Calutron Girls. He will demonstrate radioactivity in several uranium samples and will introduce a person who worked on the bomb at Oak Ridge.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road. It is free and open to the public.

Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login