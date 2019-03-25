Update on Canal Embankment work in Brockport

The Canal Corporation has completed the stump removal and backfill on the slopes in the Brockport area. The project engineers will be returning to complete required embankment widenings. One such section is between the Brockport Guard Gate and Smith Street, or Site 34. This will involve widening the slope from the Evergreen Park east. A sand filter system will be installed on the first 150 feet of the slope next to the park to help drain the suspected seep in that area. An underdrain system and monitoring manhole will also be installed.

This work is expected to begin sometime the week of March 25.

Note: Information as provided to the Village of Brockport by the Project Engineer from Ravi Engineering and Land Surveying, PC, who is responsible for that section of the Canal Embankment Restoration project