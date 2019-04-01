- Trees in Brockport marked for removalPosted 14 hours ago
Brockport Lions Club presents check to TeamJenna
At their March 20 dinner meeting, the Brockport Lions Club presented a check to TeamJenna for $12,871. The funds were raised during a bowling tournament at Brockport Bowl that included basket raffles, a bake sale, silent auction and cash donations. The fundraiser was organized by Lions Club member Aimee Gonzalez and Katie Pettinari of the Brockport MOMS Club, and supported by both organizations and the Brockport community. The funds are to be used by the family of Jenna Detar as she battles Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Pictured are Lions President Normand Fluet, Jenna Detar, her husband Chris, Aimee Gonzalez, and Katie Pettinari.
Provided information and photo
