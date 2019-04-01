Don't miss
Foodlink Mobile Pantry at Pearce Church
By Admin on April 1, 2019
Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry will be open at Pearce Church, 4322 Buffalo Road, North Chili, on Saturday, April 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located one block east of Routes 259 and 33.
Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry delivers food directly to communities in need. One must be 18 or older to accept food. Food will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. It cannot be guaranteed that there will be enough food for all attending. No income requirement, geographic limits, or ID required.
For information, call the church at 594-9488 or visit pearcechurch.org.
Provided information
