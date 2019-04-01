Parma Hilton Historical Society Museum to feature two local artists

The Parma Hilton Historical Society Museum will feature two local artists this year, spanning over 120 years. The featured artists are B. Aylsworth Haines and Herb MacNaughton. Both, as painters, were quite prolific in their work.

The museum has acquired two paintings of B. Aylesworth Haines, to accompany a painting that is on loan to them from Parma and Hilton Historian David Crumb. Mr. Haines was popular as an oils landscape painter and as the painter of the mural “100 Valiant Men” of our boys in World War I, which is also on display at the museum, and was the genesis of local author Tammy Mullen’s book, With Our Boys. Haines was also contracted by the Village of Hilton to paint street signs, one of which is on display in the Village Historian’s office.

MacNaughton worked more in water color, and three of his works are on display, “White Birch Grove,” “Lighthouse” and “Autum Flight.” He also wrote a number of articles for Westside News, titled PAssing PArade.

The Parma Hilton Historical Society Museum, located at the north end of the Parma Town Park, 1300 Hilton Parma Corners Road, will open for the 2019 season on April 7. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays, except major holidays, until October 27. Admission is free.

