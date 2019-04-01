Spencerport Area Chamber offers scholarship opportunity

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce will award the 2019 Helen C. Moore Scholarship of $1,000 to a qualified area high school senior pursuing a business-focused career.

Candidates will be judged on scholastic achievement, community service, character, leadership and motivation. To be eligible, students must: reside in Ogden, south Parma (zip code of 14559) or be a student in the Spencerport Central School District; have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at the end of the first semester of their senior year of high school; and have been accepted into a school of higher education with a major or minor in business.

To be considered, a student must submit the application cover page, a letter of application, a listing of community service activities, and a copy of his or her transcript through the first semester of senior year. All applications must be postmarked by the deadline of April 11, 2019. Selected applicants will be scheduled to interview with the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship selection committee.

For complete guidelines and application form, see the Scholarship section at www.spencerportchamber.org.

