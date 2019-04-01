Spencerport Chamber holds annual awards dinner

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards dinner on March 21 at Braemar Country Club. Receiving honors that evening were (left to right): Village of Spencerport Mayor Gary Penders, Citizen of the Year awardee; Dan Wolf, Civic Beautification awardee; Carol Nellis-Ewell, Businessperson of the Year; Diana Coleman, Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year; Jim Barton, Citizen of the Year awardee; and Mike Lobene, Civic Beautification awardee. Wolf and Lobene were representing the Spencerport Exempts Club, which was recognized for the new patio area along the canal and new dock added in back of the club.

Also recognized was Jill Cordts for her six years as President of the Chamber of Commerce and all that she did to bring the Chamber of Commerce to its present status. Cordts will continue to serve the Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Board of Directors and chair of the committee to address the closing of the Union Street bridge in 2019 and the potential economic impact of that action.

The dinner committee, under the direction of chair Rebecca Daniels, included John Baxter, Diana Coleman, Jake Conkling, Jill Cordts, Simon Devenish, Lori Ritzel and Glynne Schultz.

Those in attendance also heard a presentation by Curt Smith, who served as a speechwriter for George H. W. Bush. Smith is an alumnus of Caledonia Mumford High School and resident of Gates.

Anyone wishing to become a member of the Chamber of Commerce, or to nominate a candidate for consideration for any of the awards for next year, can do so by visiting https://www.spencerportchamber.org/