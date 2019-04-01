Sweden infrastructure projects underway

The Town of Sweden has begun work on several infrastructure projects. Two projects are underway at the Sweden Town Park on Redman Road. The first is the replacement of the Nietopski Field outfield fence. The fence has been removed and substructure constructed. The town plans to have the work completed with minimal interruption to the baseball season.

The much-anticipated Splash Pad is also under construction. Visitors to the park will notice the tons of top soil that have been removed and utility infrastructure run to the site. The plan is to be able to open the Splash Pad on June 1.

At the Community Center, work has begun on the repair and replacement of the gymnasium insulation and siding. During the two to three month construction period, the Community Center playground will be closed.

Finally, as soon as spring pick-up is complete (scheduled for the week of April 29 through May 3), the highway department will begin work on a capital infrastructure project that for 2019 includes the repaving of Hollybrook, West Canal and East Canal Roads, and the repaving of the Town Hall, Community Center and Lodge parking lots. The capital project will continue into 2020 and 2021. The highway department will also complete its normal road and repair maintenance projects during the three-year capital project.

