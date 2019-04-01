Trees in Brockport marked for removal

Several large trees along Park Avenue and Adams Street in Brockport are ringed with red tape. They are marked to be taken down in the near future, along with four others, as yet unmarked, on Centennial Street.

The village’s public trees are all inventoried on a database, their individual statuses recorded and monitored by the village’s DPW, from needing no attention to routine pruning, to removal. The indicated trees have reached the removal stage, due to poor health (e.g. one an ash tree infected by the ash borer; another seriously damaged from an automobile accident) and/or growing too close to primary utility lines. Today, the village only plants tree species under utility lines that are shorter in nature, and will not grow into the primary lines. Carefully choosing which species to plant earns the village a $50 rebate for each tree from National Grid.

Appropriate trees will be planted to replace these removals, as space permits.

