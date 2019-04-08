Brockport Police report

Community message

Electronic Scams: With the ever growing use of technology, an issue has risen that could put you at great financial loss. There are many different ways that someone will try to trick you into sending money or giving your personal information, which they will use to take your money. The Brockport Police Department wants to warn residents of some of these scams and offer advice and resources to consult with if you think you are being scammed.

One scam is the “Can You Hear Me” scam. With this scam, you will get a phone call from someone pretending to be a representative of a company that most people are familiar with and you may possibly use. At the start of the conversation, or close to, the person on the other line will ask “Can you hear me?” and they will record you saying “yes.” The scammer will use this recorded “yes” to authorize charges to your bank or utility account.

Another popular scam that targets elderly residents is the “Grandparent Scam.” This scam is where the caller claims to be person’s grandchild or other relative. They will then say that they were arrested and need bail money so they can be released. This will usually involve you wiring money to an account.

The best response when you think you are being scammed is to hang up immediately. It is important to keep your personal information to yourself and not give it out over the phone.

If you happen to fall victim to a phone scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at www.ftccomplaint-assistant.gov or call 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357). The FTC is a resource for citizens who fall victim to a scam to help protect their identity and prevent future scams. It is also important to contact your bank and notify them of your financial loss and they can assist you in getting your money back. You may also call 9-1-1 to report the scam for documentation purposes. It should be known that making an arrest in a scam incident is near impossible due to how scammers cover their identity and are usually calling from across the country or across the ocean.

The Brockport Police Department has several resources that are available to the public if you wish to learn more about potential phone scams and steps to take if you fall victim.

Any requests for comment or questions regarding this release should be directed to Chief Mark Cuzzupoli at 637-1020 during regular business hours.

