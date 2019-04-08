- Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continuesPosted 2 hours ago
- Brockport Superintendent named Women of Excellence winnerPosted 2 hours ago
- Spencerport Area Chamber offers scholarship opportunityPosted 1 week ago
- SSA alerts public to telephone impersonation schemePosted 1 week ago
- Registration underway for Daniel’s Race 5KPosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screenings offeredPosted 2 weeks ago
Chili American Legion Auxiliary announces scholarship opportunity
The American Legion Auxiliary Chili Unit 1830 is offering two Neil Collins scholarships for senior girls in the Churchville-Chili, Gates-Chili or Wheatland-Chili School Districts. The scholarships are one time in the amount of $1,000 each for first and second place. This is the sixth year that the Auxiliary is giving out the Neil Collins Scholarship.
Candidates for this award shall be a girl in her senior year with an overall (B) average or better, with plans to further her education. The candidate will be selected on the following basis: character, leadership, scholastic standings and community activities.
Application and criteria are available by emailing Melody Wasko at melodyb52@twc.com. Deadline for receipt of application package is June 6, 2019.
Provided information
