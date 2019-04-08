Chili American Legion Auxiliary announces scholarship opportunity

The American Legion Auxiliary Chili Unit 1830 is offering two Neil Collins scholarships for senior girls in the Churchville-Chili, Gates-Chili or Wheatland-Chili School Districts. The scholarships are one time in the amount of $1,000 each for first and second place. This is the sixth year that the Auxiliary is giving out the Neil Collins Scholarship.

Candidates for this award shall be a girl in her senior year with an overall (B) average or better, with plans to further her education. The candidate will be selected on the following basis: character, leadership, scholastic standings and community activities.

Application and criteria are available by emailing Melody Wasko at melodyb52@twc.com. Deadline for receipt of application package is June 6, 2019.

