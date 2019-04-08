Home   >   News   >   Chili American Legion Auxiliary announces scholarship opportunity

By on April 8, 2019

The American Legion Auxiliary Chili Unit 1830 is offering two Neil Collins scholarships for senior girls in the Churchville-Chili, Gates-Chili or Wheatland-Chili School Districts. The scholarships are one time in the amount of $1,000 each for first and second place. This is the sixth year that the Auxiliary is giving out the Neil Collins Scholarship.

Candidates for this award shall be a girl in her senior year with an overall (B) average or better, with plans to further her education. The candidate will be selected on the following basis: character, leadership, scholastic standings and community activities.

Application and criteria are available by emailing Melody Wasko at melodyb52@twc.com. Deadline for receipt of application package is June 6, 2019.

