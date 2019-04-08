Clarendon Historical Society announces 2019 season

The Clarendon Historical Society will kick off their 2019 season of talks on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. when Chad Fabry will present “Putting Things Together with a Purpose: English Barns.” We pass by barns every day without realizing that they are engineering marvels with a long history. Here’s a chance to appreciate what makes local barns so special. One of these is the so-called “English Barn.” Fabry will demonstrate how these unique structures were designed, constructed, and used. He will also go into the history of the techniques used by the carpenters, their tools, and their materials.

Fabry is an old house enthusiast and historic building expert. He describes himself as a pragmatic preservationist. In addition to restoring his own Victorian home, he serves as a code enforcement officer and does home inspections.

The Clarendon Historical Society has several programs planned for the rest of 2019.

•May 15: Barbara Chapman, Katie Andres and Dick Thomas – “The Building Legacy of J.T. Wells and Sons”

•June 19: Carol Bailey – “The History of the Grange Movement”

•July 17: Dee Robinson – Topic to be announced

•August 21: Gina Schelemanow – “The Cook Families of Bergen and Clarendon”

•September 18: Peter Jablonski – “Historical Research and Recovery”

•October 18: Bruce Schwendy – “The Three Erie Canals: History and Folklore”

All programs take place at the Clarendon Historical Society which is located at 16426 Fourth Section Road, Holley, at the intersection of Route 31A and Church Street in Clarendon. The presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The Museum will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the days they have programming (the third Wednesday of the month beginning in April and going through October.)

For information, call 638-6371 ext. 104.

Provided information