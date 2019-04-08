H-P Rec plans trip to Batavia Downs

Hilton-Parma Recreation and Senior Center has a trip to Batavia Downs planned for Wednesday, April 17. School bus transportation will depart at 9 a.m. and return is scheduled for approximately 5 p.m.

The day will include $15 free play at over 800 slot machines followed by a buffet luncheon. An afternoon of Irish songs and comedy will be provided by Cahal Dunne, “Ireland’s Piano Man – The Man of Many Jackets.” To end the day, a stop will be made at Oliver’s Candies in Batavia.

This is a Level 1 walking event (1-3 scale, 3 being a lot of walking). The cost is $40 for Parma residents; $55 for non-residents. Deadline for reservations is Tuesday, April 9. A minimum of 35 is required.

Provided information