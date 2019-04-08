Holley seniors invited to annual Senior Citizen Breakfast

Residents of the Holley Central School District age 55 and older are invited to the 14th Annual Senior Citizen Breakfast on Thursday, May 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Holley Elementary Café. The annual breakfast is the district’s way of thanking the senior citizens in the Holley community for all they’ve done to support the students and schools over the years, and for all they continue to do. Interested seniors should RSVP by Friday, April 26, to Connie Nenni in the District Office at 638-6316, ext. 2003. Transportation is available upon request at time of RSVP.

Provided information and photos