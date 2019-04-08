Municipalities schedule Seymour Library study presentation

Bonadio & Co. will present its independent financial analyses of the Seymour Library on Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sweden Town Park Lodge, 4761 Redman Road. The study was commissioned as the outcome of a 2018 meeting between the Seymour Library Board, Sweden Town Board, Clarkson Town Board and Brockport Village Board on how to best provide for the Library’s financial future. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the presentation.

The study began in February and was charged with taking a look at various economic metrics such as operating cost per hour, marginal operating cost per hour, direct benefit return on investment and cash flow analysis in order to rank three proposed Seymour Library budget options.

Last May, the Seymour Library presented three different 2019 budget scenarios to Sweden, Clarkson and Brockport. The boards of the three municipalities determined that outside expertise would help determine the best path forward. Included in Bonadio’s final report will be: benchmarking or best in class analyses; five-year financial forecast scenarios; identified funding options; summary of conclusions; and recommended near-term and mid-long term action plans.

