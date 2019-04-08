Ogden Baptist Church continues celebrating 200 years

Each month, members of Ogden Baptist Church are collecting 200 or more items to be donated to various groups in celebration of 200 years as a church in Ogden. Their March “200” collection of paper and personal items was a great success. Over 200 items are being donated to Cameron Ministries. The April collection will be gift cards of any denomination and will be given to the Aurora House.

The community is invited to join the congregation for a picnic on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hot dogs on the grill and a variety of other summer food. Call the church to RSVP.

The 1800s saw growth and change

From 1833 the growing church had it’s own church building. The interior looked a bit different than now – heating was with woodstoves, lighting was with candle light, there were galleries on the north and south sides and the pulpit was originally in the east end of the church, opposite its current location. The 1840s witnessed the change from candles to oil lamps.

In 1853, the meeting house, now 20 years old, saw extensive changes. A west room was added, the galleries were moved and taken out of the north and south sides and the pulpit changed to the west end of the sanctuary. At this time, each family brought some wood to church with them for the fires.

Late 1860s and early 1870s saw more repairs and improvements to both the house of worship and the parsonage. A choir platform was built in 1884 and the choir chairs purchased. In 1888 it was decided to build a kitchen. Paintings and repairs continued throughout the years.

Provided information and photo