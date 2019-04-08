Home   >   News   >   Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continues

By on April 8, 2019

Work on the Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continues, but what a difference one month makes. The before and after photos were taken February 23 and March 29, respectively. Photos by Ray Kuntz Jr.

