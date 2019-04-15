Clarkson holding food and personal care supply drive

The Town of Clarkson will be sponsoring a nonperishable food and personal care supplies drive to benefit the Brockport Food Shelf and Life Solutions in Hamlin during the week of April 22 through April 27. Stop by the Clarkson Town Hall during normal business hours, Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26, or Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to noon, to drop off items like: canned meats such as tuna and chicken, peanut butter, soup, cereal, as well as personal care products such as shampoo, toothpaste and deodorant. Those attending the Clarkson Town Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 23, are encouraged to bring donations to the meeting. Email Jackie Smith at jackie.smith@clarksonny.org with any questions.

Provided information