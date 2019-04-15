Hilton-Parma Senior Center to celebrate 35th anniversary

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center will mark its 35th Anniversary with a dinner celebration on Wednesday, April 24, at Braemar Country Club, 4704 Ridge Road West. The event features musical entertainment by the trio String of Pearlz.

Cost is $15 per person and includes a buffet dinner, dessert, musical entertainment and a complimentary photo. Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the music of String of Pearlz. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, April 17.

This event is open to anyone in the Town of Parma. For information, contact the Hilton-Parma Senior Center at 585-392-9030.

Provided information