Home   >   News   >   Senior Citizen Breakfast to be held in Brockport

Senior Citizen Breakfast to be held in Brockport

By on April 15, 2019

Brockport’s A.D. Oliver Middle School Student Council is hosting their annual Senior Citizen Breakfast on Tuesday, May 21, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served and various student groups will be performing.

Reservations for the event are required by Friday, May 10. Call 637-1860 or email josie.snyder@bcs1.org.

A shuttle service from the Sweden Senior Center will be available if requested. When making a reservation, be sure to indicate if shuttle service is required.

Those attending should park and enter by the cafeteria in the back of the school. Photo ID required for admittance.

Provided information

You must be logged in to post a comment Login