Senior Citizen Breakfast to be held in Brockport

Brockport’s A.D. Oliver Middle School Student Council is hosting their annual Senior Citizen Breakfast on Tuesday, May 21, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served and various student groups will be performing.

Reservations for the event are required by Friday, May 10. Call 637-1860 or email josie.snyder@bcs1.org.

A shuttle service from the Sweden Senior Center will be available if requested. When making a reservation, be sure to indicate if shuttle service is required.

Those attending should park and enter by the cafeteria in the back of the school. Photo ID required for admittance.

