- Clarkson holding food and personal care supply drivePosted 11 hours ago
- Brockport’s Arbor Day – A community tree-planting event April 26Posted 11 hours ago
- Work on Martha Street bridge in Spencerport continuesPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Superintendent named Women of Excellence winnerPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Area Chamber offers scholarship opportunityPosted 2 weeks ago
- SSA alerts public to telephone impersonation schemePosted 2 weeks ago
- Free breast cancer screenings offeredPosted 3 weeks ago
Senior Citizen Breakfast to be held in Brockport
Brockport’s A.D. Oliver Middle School Student Council is hosting their annual Senior Citizen Breakfast on Tuesday, May 21, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. A breakfast buffet will be served and various student groups will be performing.
Reservations for the event are required by Friday, May 10. Call 637-1860 or email josie.snyder@bcs1.org.
A shuttle service from the Sweden Senior Center will be available if requested. When making a reservation, be sure to indicate if shuttle service is required.
Those attending should park and enter by the cafeteria in the back of the school. Photo ID required for admittance.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login