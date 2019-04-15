Home   >   News   >   Spencerport Pack 92 and their families pick up trash and debris from Pineway Ponds Park

Spencerport Pack 92 and their families pick up trash and debris from Pineway Ponds Park

By on April 15, 2019
On Saturday, April 6, over 30 scouts from Spencerport Pack 92 and their families picked up trash and debris from Pineway Ponds Park.  These efforts are an annual project of the pack as part of their Park Cleanup Day.

Provided photo

