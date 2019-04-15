Home   >   News   >   Team Rychwalski raise funds for the American Heart Association

Team Rychwalski raise funds for the American Heart Association

By on April 15, 2019

RychwalskiGates senior runner Bruce Rychwalski (second from right) poses with friends at the Rochester Heart Walk & Run at Frontier Field. Rychwalski’s team, The Lionhearted, raised $2,040 for the American Heart Association.

Provided photo

