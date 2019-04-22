Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Luke Zaporowski honored

At the April meeting of the Monroe County Legislature, Monroe County Deputy Sheriff Luke Zaporowski received a proclamation from Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, President Dr. Joe Carbone, and Legislator Karla F. Boyce. On March 15, 2019, while on routine patrol, Deputy Zaporowski noticed flames coming from the garage of a home on Clover Street in the Town of Mendon. After calling for the fire department, Deputy Zaporowski was able to alert the homeowners and safely evacuate two adults and five children. The actions of Deputy Zaporowski demonstrate the dedication seen daily by law enforcement members to serve and protect Monroe County residents. The Monroe County Legislature recognized Deputy Zaporowski for his selfless and heroic actions, and thanks all law enforcement for their unwavering devotion and service to our community.

