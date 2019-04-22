Celebration Forest continues to grow in Brockport

This spring marks the second year of the Village of Brockport’s Tree Board as a Celebration Forest partner. In addition to Village Arbor Day tree planting activities on Friday, April 26, local musicians will join the community to “Sing for The Trees” on Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Brockport. Donations will be accepted with proceeds funding the planting of new trees.

An afternoon of music and story is planned. The Brockport Buskers, Dennis Bender & Company, Guitar Duo Tom and Nancy Bodziak, Sarah Silverstein and Friends, She Sings and Dusty Roads are all volunteering their time to help “green” the community and raise awareness to humans’ deep and abiding relationship to trees. Producer Douglas Green has donated significant time and talent for this event as well. Event organizers are grateful to the St. Luke’s congregation for their support of musical events in their church.

Author, educator, advocate and founder of Celebration Forest Lori Short Staubitz says,

“I am so encouraged by so many who are willing to respond to the immediate and necessary task of increasing the tree canopy here in Western New York and beyond. When we think of health and wholeness for all residents, we certainly consider health care, access to jobs and nutrition as must. However, we don’t often think of our deep dependence upon trees for the very air we breathe. Most people imagine a forest as “out there,” but Celebration Forest is being planted right where we live, work, play and breathe. Anyone can reside in Celebration Forest by simply supporting the planting of trees. Through donations or direct planting, individuals, families, co-workers and neighbors can “live” in this Forest.

Each child that is born needs at least seven old growth trees to sustain their first breath to their last. The book Little Nut published in 2017 to help young children relate to the life of trees will also be available. Proceeds from the book and the concert go directly toward increasing the green canopy that sustains us all. Together, we are making this virtual forest a reality. The care and concern are evident and reinforce the power we all have to make good things happen.”

Provided information