Ferris-Goodridge American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 holds team-building event

Ferris-Goodridge American Legion Auxiliary Unit #330 held a team-building event on Sunday, April 7, which was simply called Tea Party. In keeping with the theme, tea was served in china teacups that belonged to auxiliary member Debbie Carey’s grandmother. The goal, besides making the group closer, was also to work on creating baskets to be raffled at upcoming events. Funds from the raffles will support programs to help troops, veterans, and their families. This will be an onging effort for the entire year. Six of the baskets will be raffled off at the Legion’s Chicken & Biscuit dinner on Sunday, April 28. Raffle tickets are already available at the Post, 691 Trimmer Road, Spencerport: $1 for 1 ticket and $5 for an arm’s length.

Provided photo