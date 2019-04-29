First Congregational Church in Spencerport UCC hosts clean-up event

The First Congregational Church in Spencerport UCC hosted a clean-up event at Ontario Beach State Park in Rochester on Monday, April 15. Working with Tammy Bleier of the Plastic Lakes Project, members from church youth groups from Spencerport UCC, Henrietta UCC and Mountain Rise UCC in Fairport spent two hours clearing the beach of refuse and litter. The group was inspired to do this project after reading an article on the Plastic Lakes Project in Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald last year. The Plastic Lakes Project is an off-shoot of the Plastic Ocean Project, developed to protect and monitor the health of America’s shorelines.

Provided photos