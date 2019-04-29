Don't miss
Learn about the Revoluntionary War
By Admin on April 29, 2019
The Clarkson Historical Society will feature Gary Newman, Revolutionary War historian and reenactor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road. His talk will cover the background on how the battles were fought, camp life, and Native Americans on both sides, causes of the revolution, the battles in New York State and the treaty that ended the war. He will also bring display items including maps, a soldier’s uniform and gear, a cannonball and a flintlock musket.
The talk is free and open to the public.
