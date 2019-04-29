Martha Street bridge re-opens to traffic

The bridge that carries Martha Street over the Erie Canal in Spencerport has re-opened to traffic following recent repairs.

A temporary traffic signal is now active at the Canal Road intersection to facilitate one-way traffic over the Martha Street Bridge. This signal will remain active during the rehabilitation of the nearby Union Street (Route 259) lift bridge, which is set to close in July and re-open in the fall of 2020.

