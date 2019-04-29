Meet this year’s ALA #330 Poppy Queen

On Tuesday April 23, American Legion Auxuliary #330 President Pam May (left) presented to Lorraine Brown (right) a certificate of appreciation for all her years of distributing poppies during the month of May. Lorraine is 90 years young and every year you can find her at the Key Bank in the Village of Spencerport. ALA #330 has chosen her as their poppy queen for all the many hours she spends trying to help Veterans in need through this program. Lorraine is not only their Poppy Queen, she is also their unit Chaplain, still enjoys bowling, and in the past has helped out at the Ogden Senior Center. During poppy month, stop and say hello to Lorraine and help the American Legion Auxiliary help others by making a donation.

Provided photo