Plaque commemorates the rededication of the Clock Tower restoration
On Monday, April 22, a plaque commemorating the rededication of the Clock Tower restoration was unveiled on the Brockport United Methodist Church. The Brockport Lions Club held fundraisers and, along with a grant obtained by the Village of Brockport, over $20,000 was raised to pay for the restoration. Contributions are still being accepted by the Village for the maintenance of the clock and further work on the clock faces. Pictured are Lion Dave Moore who was instrumental in originating the project as a Legacy Project for the 100th Anniversary of Lions Club International and Mayor Margay Blackman whose efforts provided the grant money to complete the restoration. Lions Greg Lund, Tammy Deacon, JW Cook, Walt Windus, Al Hammel, and Charlie Deacon are pictured below.
Provided photo