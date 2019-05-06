Brockport Kiwanis Club holds annual Read Around the World event

The Brockport Kiwanis Club held their annual Read Around the World event at the Seymour Library on April 27. Guest readers this year were: Kiwanian Brigitte Duschen whose husband Charley was a huge supporter of this event and many other children’s programs; Mark Cuzzupoli, Brockport Police Chief; Heidi MacPherson, President of the College at Brockport; and Lesli Myers-Small, Superintendent of Brockport Central Schools. An ice cream social followed the event. The Brockport Kiwanis Club is grateful to director Carl Gouveia and his staff at Seymour Library for their efforts, and to all the families who attended and supported the event.

Provided photo