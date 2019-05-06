Canal Museum in Spencerport looking for volunteers

The Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum has been open for thirteen years with the help of an exceptional group of volunteers. Current as well as new volunteers are invited to visit the museum at 16 East Avenue, Spencerport, on Wednesday, May 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served all day as a small thank you to all the volunteers.

The museum, housed in a historic trolley depot, will be open from May through October. Detailed hours are available online at www.spencerportmuseum.org. The museum continues to attract more visitors, having seen over 13,000 in the past three years.

This year’s displays include a collection of telephones and other memorabilia from the Ogden Telephone Company. There is also a model of the Spencerport Lift Bridge where visitors can experience actually being the Bridge Tender – something for the whole family to enjoy.

Because of the increased awareness of this unique Canal Museum, additional volunteers are needed to help welcome visitors. Anyone interested in volunteering may stop by on May 15. For information, contact Museum Director Simon Devenish at 352-0942 or director@spencerportmuseum.org.

Provided information and photos