Chili resident wins in Tops Monopoly Instant Win

Steven Aimi (center), of Chili, was awarded a $10,000 Tops Monopoly Instant Win prize on Friday, April 26. “I thought it was a joke at first since it happened so close to April Fool’s Day,” Steven said. The Aimi family celebrated Steven’s win during a check presentation and reception at the Spencerport Tops. “We are so excited because we are renovating our kitchen so now the upgrades we wanted to do are possible,” his wife Janelle said.

Provided photo