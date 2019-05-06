Don't miss
Hilton Cub Scout Pack 125 participates in park clean up day
By Admin on May 6, 2019
Hilton Cub Scout Pack 125 participated in a park clean up day on Saturday, April 27, at Salmon Creek Park in the Village of Hilton. Scouts and their families braved the snowy April morning to collect trash to make the park ready for the community to enjoy. Special guest, Hilton Mayor Joe Lee, stopped by as well.
Provided photo