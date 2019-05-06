In March, the various scouting groups from all around Brockport got together to help those who are less fortunate through their annual Scouting for Food event. Traditionally the Cub Scouts, scouts age 11 and under, go around town first and hang notification flyers on doors in multiple neighborhoods. The next weekend, the Boy Scouts of the town go around to the same areas and pick up any bags that people of the community have donated. This year the scouts gathered 76 boxes of food, equating to 1,265 pounds of food that went directly to the Brockport Food Shelf. Each year the scouts participate with the hopes that those who do not have as much in their lives will have the opportunity to make their lives a little better, knowing people from their own community helped out to give them some nonperishable food items.

Provided photo