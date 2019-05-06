Town of Clarkson sponsors Food Drive

The Town of Clarkson sponsored a Food Drive during the week of April 22 through 27 to help reduce hunger in the community. Over 300 pounds of food were collected and donated to the Brockport Food Pantry and Hamlin Life Solutions. Theron Colon (at right), Boy Scout Troop 111, volunteered at the event by carrying in donations, sorting items and checking expiration dates. Kathy Hayes from Brockport Food Pantry and Brenda Pangrazio from Hamlin Life Solutions came in on Saturday to pick up the donated items which will provide nutritiously balanced meals to households in the community. Shown below (l-r): Brenda Pangrazio, Leslie Zink, Sharon Mattison, Kathy Hayes and Jackie Smith.

Provided photos