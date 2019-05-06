Volunteers made Day of Caring a success

The Village of Spencerport Board of Trustees would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to everyone who worked to make the Pat Chapman Day of Caring a true success despite the cold temperatures and snow on Saturday, April 27. A special thank you to Jennifer Placito from Spencerport Central School District for taking on the challenge of recruiting volunteers; this year we had a small group of 29 volunteers. Everyone came ready to work weeding gardens, planting flowers and mulching. Their hard work can be seen at the Village Office, Gazebo, along the canal trail and other areas within the Village of Spencerport.

We would also like to thank Tops and McDonald’s for donating refreshments.

Such enthusiasm from the community is what makes “Spencerport Someplace Special.” We look forward to seeing all of you again next year.

Village of Spencerport

Board of Trustees

Volunteers of all sizes braved the unseasonable cold and snow to participate in the Pat Chapman Day of Caring in Spencerport on Saturday, April 27. Many hands made light work with the landscaping. Photos by Ray Kuntz Jr.



