Trolley ride season opens May 19

The New York Museum of Transportation’s trolley ride season opens Sunday, May 19. The two-mile round-trip rides are included with museum admission of $8 adults, $7 seniors 65 and over, $6 youths age three to 12, and free for children two and under. The museum is open Sundays only, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trolley departures are at 11:30 a.m., noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. No reservations are needed.

Just 20 minutes south of Rochester in rural Rush, a unique experience offers fun for the whole family. It’s the only trolley ride in New York State and operates every Sunday throughout the summer and fall bringing transportation history to life in a rural setting.

In addition to the trolley ride, visitors are welcome to climb into the cab of a real steam locomotive to ring the bell and imagine rolling down the rails like Casey Jones. Take the driver’s seat of a historic fire truck. View numerous photo displays and artifacts from this region’s rich transportation heritage. New this year is a display of Rochester’s Midtown Plaza Monorail.

On a smaller scale, several HO scale model trains operate on the huge 11 foot by 21 foot train layout, complete with mountains, bridges, and a city inhabited by hundreds of hand-painted citizens. An N scale layout depicting the old Rochester Subway features tiny trolleys speeding along the route carrying miniature citizens throughout a detailed model of the Flower City at mid-century.

Weekday group tours are available by appointment. Visit www.nymtmuseum.org for information, or call 533-1113

