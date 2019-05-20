Clarkson Republicans announce candidates

The Clarkson Republican Committee recently announced their candidates for November’s elections. All are endorsed by the Republican, Independence and Conservative parties.

Christa Filipowicz – Supervisor

Christa Filipowicz was recently appointed supervisor, however many know her from her work on the town board and planning board. In the few months since her appointment she has revamped town staffing, has finalized the Roosevelt Highway water district, and pushes forward on town-wide water district grants. She is coordinating Clarkson’s Bicentennial events including Good Neighbor Day. Over the years she has volunteered with football and hockey boosters, LIFE Liberty Partnership Program for at-risk youth, Lakeside Hemlock Twig, BISCO Arts Festival and served as president of the SUNY Brockport Alumni Association. She retired from a marketing career at SUNY Brockport and Rochester Institute of Technology and lives on Lake Road with her husband Steve, and has two sons.

Sharon S. Mattison – Town Clerk

Sharon Mattison is seeking her fourth term as Clarkson Town Clerk and Tax Collector. Mattison has shown a strong commitment to Clarkson residents by increasing her office hours and in 2010, she began school tax collection. She has secured several court-related grants as well as records management grants. Two years ago, Mattison brought tax processing fully back into her office, eliminating potential bank fees. Mattison and her late husband, lifelong residents and owners of Ridgecrest Turkey Farm, raised their three children on Ridge Road in Clarkson. Mattison is an active volunteer for the Seymour Library After Hours Fundraiser (since its inception), Good Neighbor Days, and this year, the Town of Clarkson’s Bicentennial Celebration. She is also a member of the Garland Cemetery Board.

Leslie Zink – Town Board

For many years Leslie Zink has served as Clarkson’s representative and president of the Seymour Library Board. She was appointed to the Town Board after serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Board, and Solar Committee. She is an active community volunteer and the operations director for the Bicentennial Good Neighbor Day. She has worked as a senior manager in Government Affairs for Frontier Communications for 27 years. Zink and her husband Bob live on Pesh Homes Trail and have two children.

Tom Guarino – Town Board

Tom Guarino is a newcomer to the political process, but not new to the Town of Clarkson. He previously served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for three years. For the last 13 years, Guarino has managed a franchise of a national home remodeling company in the Western New York area. A fiscal conservative, Tom brings a wealth of profitable business experience. Guarino and his wife Dawn reside on Ridge Road and have lived in Clarkson for 26 years.

