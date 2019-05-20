- Howard Hanna celebrates Grand Opening of new Spencerport OfficePosted 12 hours ago
Explore local history
Those looking to combine family fun with learning about the history of this area can turn to a number of local museums and historical societies.
Clarkson Historical Society
8343 Ridge Road, Clarkson
For information call Mary Edwards at 637-5810.
Summer is a busy time at the historical society. CHS members take their portable black board to the summer festivals so everyone has a chance to either brush up their cursive skills or begin to learn the details of the wonderful art of handwriting. On four Sundays in July, the group opens the doors of the historic Clarkson Academy – the only restored academy building in Monroe County.
Special events:
•June and July – CHS display in the Local History Room of the Seymour Library
•Sundays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 – Tours from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy
•Saturday, July 13 – Cursive Writing at the Brockport Sidewalk Sale
•Saturday, August 10 – Cursive Writing at the Brockport Arts Festival
•Monday through Thursday, August 19 to 22 –
Summer Camp for students going into grades four and five. Held 9 a.m. to noon.
•Saturday, August 24 – Swift Comet Shoot for the Stars 5K at Hafner Park. Call for time.
•Saturday, September 21 – Cursive Writing at the Farmers Museum
Ogden Historical Society
Colby Pulver House Museum
568 Colby Street, Spencerport
ogdenhistoricalsociety.org/
Facebook – Ogden Historical Society
Open for visitors on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evenings 6 to 8 p.m. beginning June 2. All are welcome.
Special events:
•Thursday, June 6 – Spencerport Fireman’s Parade
•Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. – OHS hosts Eric Hooker of the Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark
•Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses early season daylilies
•Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. – Dedication of Historic Daylily Garden
•Saturday, July 27 – Visit the OHS booth at Spencerport Canal Days then stop by the Colby Pulver House to be part of the Finger Lakes Daylily Society Garden Crawl 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses mid season daylilies
Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses late season daylilies
Saturday, August 17 – Visit the Depot Museum for Heritage Day and hear one of our settlers stories
Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum
16 East Avenue, Spencerport, 352-0942
www.spencerportmuseum.org
Email: info@spencerportdepot.com
This year’s displays include a collection of telephones and other memorabilia from the Ogden Telephone Company. There is also a model of the Spencerport Lift Bridge where visitors can experience actually being the Bridge Tender.
Open for visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in May. Hours for June through September will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. October hours to be announced.
Special events:
•Ogden Photo Contest – Open now through August 31. Theme is Favorite Place in Ogden. Refer to website for contest rules. Photo Contest Awards will be presented at Season Closing Celebration on September 28.
•Spencerport Heritage Day – Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day of music, activities and displays for the whole family.
Other museums and historical societies in the area offer tours, programs and special events throughout the year. Check your weekly Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald for advertisements, articles and calendar listings, or contact the museums directly.
Bergen Museum Of Living History
549 South Lake Road, Bergen, 494-1121
Big Springs Historical Society & Museum
095 Main Street, Caledonia, 538-9880
Brockport Community Museum
rockportcommunitymuseum.org/
Capen Hose House Co. No. 4 & Fire Museum
37 Main Street South, Brockport
Chili Historical Society (Streeters Inn)
145 Union Street, North Chili, 594-4015
Clarendon Historical Society & Museum
6426 Fourth Section Road, Holley, 38-6371 Ext. 104
Cobblestone Society & Museum
4389 Ridge Road West, Albion, 589-9013
Emily L. Knapp Museum & Library Of Local History
9 State Street, Brockport (Floors 2 & 3),
637-4716, Museum@brockportny.org
Gates Historical Society
34 Hinchey Road, Rochester, 464-9740
Greece Historical Society & Museum
95 Long Pond Road, Rochester, 225-7221
Morgan-Manning House
51 Main Street, Brockport, 637-3645
North Star History Center
64 Walker-Lake Ontario Road, Hilton, 64-7385
Oak Orchard Lighthouse Museum
4357 Ontario Street, Kent, 752-0647
Parma-Hilton Historical Society
300 Hilton-Parma Corners Road, Hilton, 92-9496
Sweden Farmers Museum
988 Lake Road, Brockport, 431-0090