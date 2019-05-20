Explore local history

Those looking to combine family fun with learning about the history of this area can turn to a number of local museums and historical societies.

Clarkson Historical Society

8343 Ridge Road, Clarkson

For information call Mary Edwards at 637-5810.

Summer is a busy time at the historical society. CHS members take their portable black board to the summer festivals so everyone has a chance to either brush up their cursive skills or begin to learn the details of the wonderful art of handwriting. On four Sundays in July, the group opens the doors of the historic Clarkson Academy – the only restored academy building in Monroe County.

Special events:

•June and July – CHS display in the Local History Room of the Seymour Library

•Sundays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 – Tours from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarkson Academy

•Saturday, July 13 – Cursive Writing at the Brockport Sidewalk Sale

•Saturday, August 10 – Cursive Writing at the Brockport Arts Festival

•Monday through Thursday, August 19 to 22 –

Summer Camp for students going into grades four and five. Held 9 a.m. to noon.

•Saturday, August 24 – Swift Comet Shoot for the Stars 5K at Hafner Park. Call for time.

•Saturday, September 21 – Cursive Writing at the Farmers Museum

Ogden Historical Society

Colby Pulver House Museum

568 Colby Street, Spencerport

ogdenhistoricalsociety.org/

Facebook – Ogden Historical Society

Open for visitors on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday evenings 6 to 8 p.m. beginning June 2. All are welcome.

Special events:

•Thursday, June 6 – Spencerport Fireman’s Parade

•Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. – OHS hosts Eric Hooker of the Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark

•Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses early season daylilies

•Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. – Dedication of Historic Daylily Garden

•Saturday, July 27 – Visit the OHS booth at Spencerport Canal Days then stop by the Colby Pulver House to be part of the Finger Lakes Daylily Society Garden Crawl 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses mid season daylilies

Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. – Jean Colby discusses late season daylilies

Saturday, August 17 – Visit the Depot Museum for Heritage Day and hear one of our settlers stories

Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum

16 East Avenue, Spencerport, 352-0942

www.spencerportmuseum.org

Email: info@spencerportdepot.com

This year’s displays include a collection of telephones and other memorabilia from the Ogden Telephone Company. There is also a model of the Spencerport Lift Bridge where visitors can experience actually being the Bridge Tender.

Open for visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in May. Hours for June through September will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. October hours to be announced.

Special events:

•Ogden Photo Contest – Open now through August 31. Theme is Favorite Place in Ogden. Refer to website for contest rules. Photo Contest Awards will be presented at Season Closing Celebration on September 28.

•Spencerport Heritage Day – Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day of music, activities and displays for the whole family.

Other museums and historical societies in the area offer tours, programs and special events throughout the year. Check your weekly Suburban News and Hamlin-Clarkson Herald for advertisements, articles and calendar listings, or contact the museums directly.

Bergen Museum Of Living History

549 South Lake Road, Bergen, 494-1121

Big Springs Historical Society & Museum

095 Main Street, Caledonia, 538-9880

Brockport Community Museum

rockportcommunitymuseum.org/

Capen Hose House Co. No. 4 & Fire Museum

37 Main Street South, Brockport

Chili Historical Society (Streeters Inn)

145 Union Street, North Chili, 594-4015

Clarendon Historical Society & Museum

6426 Fourth Section Road, Holley, 38-6371 Ext. 104

Cobblestone Society & Museum

4389 Ridge Road West, Albion, 589-9013

Emily L. Knapp Museum & Library Of Local History

9 State Street, Brockport (Floors 2 & 3),

637-4716, Museum@brockportny.org

Gates Historical Society

34 Hinchey Road, Rochester, 464-9740

Greece Historical Society & Museum

95 Long Pond Road, Rochester, 225-7221

Morgan-Manning House

51 Main Street, Brockport, 637-3645

North Star History Center

64 Walker-Lake Ontario Road, Hilton, 64-7385

Oak Orchard Lighthouse Museum

4357 Ontario Street, Kent, 752-0647

Parma-Hilton Historical Society

300 Hilton-Parma Corners Road, Hilton, 92-9496

Sweden Farmers Museum

988 Lake Road, Brockport, 431-0090