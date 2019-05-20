Hawley tours Lake Ontario shoreline amid imminent flooding

In light of water levels continuing to rise and historically adverse flooding conditions along Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline in recent years, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) personally toured the northern border of the lake from the Town of Yates to the Town of Kendall Sunday, May 12, to inspect conditions firsthand.

Hawley, who was one of the first elected officials to tour flood related devastation along the shoreline in 2017, wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requesting immediate confirmation of newly appointed International Joint Commission (IJC) members so they can begin work regulating water levels and protecting residents and businesses who may soon face property damage in northern Orleans County.

“I am writing regarding the urgent need for the Senate to move forward and place the International Joint Commission nominees on the Senate calendar for confirmation votes …Water levels on Lake Ontario are at 246.86 feet, compared to the peak of 249.10 in 2017. The lake has risen 5 inches in the past 10 days. However, if this continues, the few residents who survived the flooding in 2017 with minimum damage may not this year,” Hawley wrote in the letter.

Constituents should contact Hawley’s District Office at 589-5780 for assistance regarding flood related issues caused by Lake Ontario.

