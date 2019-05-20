Monroe County Republican Women’s Club to hold annual Flag Day Celebration

Gay Lenhard to receive Republican Woman of the Year Award

The Monroe County Republican Women’s Club is holding their annual Flag Day Celebration on Monday, June 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Nine Mile Point Road, Fairport.

This event is honoring County Executive, Cheryl Dinolfo, and District Attorney, Sandra Doorley. Guest speaker that evening will be Laura Stradley, Executive Director, Veterans Outreach Center. The sixth annual Jean Carozzi Republican Woman of the Year award will be presented to Ogden Town Supervisor, Gay Lenhard, in recognition of her leadership.

Tickets are $50 per person for this buffet dinner event. Proceeds will be given to the re-election campaigns of County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and District Attorney Sandra Doorley. RSVP to April Buckley at 797-4648 or email MCRW2017@outlook.com by May 28.

Provided information