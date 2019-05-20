Ogden Town Supervisor recognized for NYS Recreation and Park Society Award

Ogden Town Supervisor Gay Lenhard (right), shown here with Director of Ogden Parks and Recreation Andrea Hansen, was recently presented with the New York State Recreation and Park Society 2019 Elected Official of the Year Award. This award is presented annually to a New York State elected official who provides exemplary support to parks and recreation. The New York State Recreation and Park Society is the leading professional membership organization dedicated to promoting quality recreation, parks opportunities, and engagement for all citizens of New York State through education and training for local, county, state and federal recreation and park providers. Last fall, Lenhard was recognized with the Genesee Valley Recreation and Park Society Elected Official of the Year Award.

Provided photo