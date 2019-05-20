Rochester native aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Holley Trioano, left, from Rochester, cleans an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Gulf of Aden. Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) is deployed to U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to defend American forces and interests in the region. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley.