Rochester native aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

By on May 20, 2019

190513-N-GD018-1022rGulf of Aden (May 13, 2019) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Kelton Tanner, from Lafayette, La., and Aviation Electircian's Mate 3rd Class Holley Trioano, from Rochester, N.Y., clean an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) is deployed to U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to defend American forces and interests in the region. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7); as well as Ëlvaro de Bazn-class frigate ESPS Mndez Nez (F 104). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley/Released)

