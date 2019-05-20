Spencerport Rotary awarded Certificate of Appreciation

On Monday, May 13 at Slayton Place Restaurant, Spencerport Rotary President Ann DeMers (left) accepted a Certificate of Appreciation from American Legion Auxiliary #330 Secretary Barb Marhatta (right) as a thank you for their continued support of our military. The Rotary has donated items and supplies for the monthly care packages for several years, and for the holiday stockings at Christmas time.

Provided photo