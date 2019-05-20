Volunteers spruce up Hamlin Beach State Park

The Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park (FOHBSP), park management and park staff welcomed over 75 volunteers to the eighth annual I Love My Park Day at Hamlin Beach State Park on Saturday, May 4. Volunteers were welcomed upon registration with hot coffee, hot chocolate, juice and doughnuts provided by the Hamlin Lions Club. After a brief opening by co-chairs Jeanine Klopp and Holly Jennejahn, and remarks by Hamlin Beach park manager Kate Gross, volunteers spent the morning tackling a variety of spring clean-up projects throughout the park.

With a donation by Tops Friendly Market in Hamlin, the FOHBSP were able to provide water and snacks for their volunteers. Mark’s Pizzeria of Hamlin donated pizza for lunch.

I Love My Park Day is a statewide event organized by Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. This year despite the cool and overcast conditions, over 8,000 volunteers pitched in on clean-up, beautification and improvement projects at more than 140 state parks, historic sites and public lands across the state.

The Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park is a nonprofit, charitable organization founded to support programs, services, activities and preservation at Hamlin Beach State Park. Photos of the event at Hamlin Beach can be seen on the group’s facebook page: facebook.com/FOHBSP.

Provided information and photo