Affordable housing receives $9 million investment

Over $9 million has been awarded to improve the availability of two area affordable housing projects and revitalize the surrounding community. Frances Apartments II was awarded $3.4 million to create 48 affordable apartments in the Town of Sweden and $6.3 million for La Rosa Villas in the Village of Le Roy, creating 60 affordable apartments for seniors close to the village’s main street and transportation.

The funds were made available through New York State Homes & Community Renewal’s 2018 Unified Funding Application, a streamlined process to apply for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and low-interest loans for affordable, multifamily developments.

Provided information