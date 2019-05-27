Home   >   News   >   Brockport Lions induct new members

Brockport Lions induct new members

By on May 27, 2019
Brockport Lions

The Brockport Lions Club inducted three new members at their May 15 dinner meeting. The induction was performed by Past District Governor Chuck Switzer (left). The new members are (l-r) Sam Girolamo, Kevin Smith, and Jonathan Long.

Provided photo