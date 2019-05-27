Officials seek public input on transportation spending plan

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC) released the Draft 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Update Project List identifying recommended projects be added to the federal transportation-spending plan in the greater Rochester area over the next five-year cycle. The draft document is available for public review and comment through June 10, 2019, prior to adoption by the GTC Board. Additionally, the Air Quality Conformity Statement, a separate document, is also available for public review and comment.

The TIP is a federally required product that identifies the timing and funding of all highway, bridge, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, and other surface transportation projects in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties scheduled for implementation over the next five years, that use federal transportation funds.

The TIP aims to reflect the priorities and direction of the region. The proposed projects are to be consistent with the goals and objectives identified in the current Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP.) The Genesee-Finger Lakes Region 2040 Plan lists seven goals which include supporting economic vitality; safety and security; accessibility and mobility; protect and enhance the natural environment; system efficiency and operations and foster coordination with partners.

The proposed project list balances preventive maintenance activities that will protect previous investments in highways, bridges, and public transit with more extensive replacement projects to improve safety and efficiency of the larger transportation system. The public review document also includes a list of projects submitted for consideration but not able to be funded within the available balance.

GTC and NYSDOT-Region 4 solicited project applications from municipalities across a seven-county region. A committee consisting of representatives from transportation agencies across the region evaluated roughly 250 submissions requesting approximately $877 million federal funds even though less than half of that amount is available.

Approximately $410 million of federal aid will fund 155 new and continuing projects on the regional, multi-modal transportation system over the next five years. The full value of investments, including matches by state and local government agencies totals nearly $550 million.

Of the proposed 155 projects, 52 will address highway conditions, 46 will address bridge conditions, 21 for transit projects, 8 for bicycle and pedestrian projects, and 28 for other operation and safety projects and programs.

The existing 2017-2020 TIP included federal funding for more than $500 million worth of projects to the region’s transportation system. Major accomplishments include the reconfiguration to I-390 at Exit 16 in Brighton and I-390/I-490 in Gates, upgrades to canal bridges, purchase of electric transit buses, funding for HELP roadside assistance trucks, preventative maintenance, rehabilitation and reconstruction of highways and bridges, trails, and pedestrian safety improvements at over 1,200 locations under the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan.

Transportation Conformity is the process by which metropolitan planning organizations ensure transportation investments included in the region’s TIP conform to the Federal Clean Air Act, and demonstrate that a proposed plan of projects will not negatively affect a region’s ability to meet or maintain federal air quality standards.

Both the Draft 2020-2024 TIP and Air Quality Conformity Statement are available for review on the GTC website, www.gtcmpo.org, at county planning offices, the NYSDOT-Region 4 office, and public libraries in Rochester, Canandaigua, Geneseo, and Lyons. GTC staff will be available to review the program and the process, as well as and collect input at public information meetings on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Gates, and Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. at Regional Transit Service Board Room, 1372 E Main Street, Rochester.

Anyone needing special accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact GTC at 232-6240 at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to submit comments to GTC by sending mail to 50 West Main Street, Suite 8112, Rochester, NY 14614 or by sending e-mail to tipcomment@gtcmpo.org. The deadline to submit comments is June 10.