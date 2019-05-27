State of emergency declared along shoreline

A state of emergency has been declared for Lake Ontario shoreline communities, which directs state agencies to assist local governments in helping residents respond to and recover from flood damage.

As a result of recently enacted state guidelines, recreational vessels are required to maintain a five-mile-per-hour speed limit while operating within 1,000 feet of shore. Two-hundred members of the National Guard are on standby in preparation of flooding and 20 sandbaggers, over one million sandbags, hundreds of pumps, and over 5,000 feet of Aquadam have currently been deployed to shoreline counties.

“This is a situation where we must hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) said. “Water levels continue to rise precipitously but I am hopeful now that International Joint Commissioners are confirmed and in place that we can start to implement a plan for flood mitigation and recovery. The state has already taken actions, deploying sandbags, pumps and Aquadam, and my office is on standby to assist residents and businesses in any way they can.”

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a General Permit to address the potentially damaging effects of high water levels in Lake Ontario and allows homeowners to build or repair structures that will help mitigate flooding. The new permit is available on DEC’s website, http://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/89343.html. DEC will accept applications through April 30, 2020. The General Permit authority is in effect until September 30, 2020.

